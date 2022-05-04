Notes: Jameson Williams’ surgeon says Lions WR wants to play in 1st preseason game

When the Detroit Lions selected University of Alabama receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, much of the skepticism over the move was tied to the fact that Williams is only a few months removed from ACL surgery.

During the 2021 National Championship game on January 10 against Georgia, Williams tore his ACL in his left knee, underwent successful reconstructive surgery a week afterwards and has been working towards recovery since.

The fact that Williams was still drafted where he was speaks volumes to his ability on the field. As many have noted, Williams possesses rare speed. Everyone in the NFL is fast, but certain players have an extra gear. Pair that with his ability to throttle down and decelerate in the blink of an eye, and it’s easy to see why general manager Brad Holmes coveted Williams.

But because of where the Lions currently are in their rebuild, there is no real need to push the rookie into playing right away. Ensuring Williams is 100 percent ready when he steps on the field in 2022, and more importantly, good for the long-term future, should be the Lions’ primary interest with their new receiver.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press talked to the surgeon who worked on Williams in January.

“Jameson’s goal is to play first preseason game, obviously,” said Dr. Lyle Cain, of the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. “I told him, I said, ‘Look, depending on which team you go to, most teams are probably — they’re going to be very conservative. You’ve got to understand that.’ And he’ll get talked into it, but I know he’s, in his mind said he’s going to be ready Game 1.”

Dr. Cain went on to say that it’s often mental hurdles that are the athlete’s biggest obstacle when it comes to working themselves back into form.

Williams could be back by Week 1 of the 2022 season, or it could be well into October before we see him suit up for the first time. Patience, for both Williams and the Lions’ coaching staff, is going to be essential during this time period. But Cain expects a full recovery.

The Lions dropped some new wallpaper for your phones, this time commemorating the 2022 draft class.

DetroitLions.com’s Tim Twentyman had a conversation with Lions’ defensive line coach Todd Wash.

The Lions also shared some pictures from Wednesday’s workout, and it looks like attendance is strong.

