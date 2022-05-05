The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and for the Detroit Lions the grades were overwhelmingly positive. Even picking second, the Lions nabbed the player ranked at the very top of most big boards in Aidan Hutchinson, then made the surprising move to grab electric receiver Jameson Williams, crossing off two big needs almost immediately.

While these two playmakers highlight the draft class, there were plenty of other important pieces added to the roster, including safety Kerby Joseph and versatile tight end James Mitchell. Now that the dust has settled, Brad Holmes and company can assess what other moves need to be made before the start of the new season.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which position still needs to be addressed by the Detroit Lions?

My answer: To me the answer is pretty clear here, as the Lions did very little at linebacker this offseason. Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez could be a nice piece, but a sixth-rounder is more of a dart throw than anything. James Houston might contribute as well, but he is another lottery ticket. Bringing back Alex Anzalone should help a bit, but this position group is still very rough.

The other concerning spot on defense is cornerback, as a lot is riding on players like Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs to get healthy. Acquiring a starter is unlikely to happen at this point, but there is an argument that there could be an upgrade to be made in terms of depth at least, likely once training camp rolls around.

Surely some readers will scream “quarterback!” at this question, but the Lions seem very ready to give Jared Goff another shot after passing over the position in the draft for the second year in a row. Despite all of the crazy trades as of late, the team is not going to go acquire any signal caller still on the market.

Your turn.