For the first time since 1950, the Detroit Lions had two picks in the top 12 selections of the NFL Draft. If that doesn’t get you excited for the future, I’m not sure anything will.

Michigan edge defender Aidan Hutchinson and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams are franchise-defining players and could be the face of the franchise for years to come. For years, the Lions have been a franchise without star power, and in one draft they may have nabbed two—one on each side of the ball. Because not only did the Lions get players who may have been at the top of their position group in this year’s draft class, but wide receiver and edge defender are premier positions, capable of making game-changing plays at any point in the game.

Former Alabama WR Jameson Williams doing the Crimson Crane on the red carpet of the #NFLDraft via @NFL pic.twitter.com/8UmFZrunYz — SportFlash Media (@sportflashmedia) April 28, 2022

