 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notes: Lions get their franchise QB in ESPN’s 2023 mock draft

Thought you were done with mocks? WRONG.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions nab their franchise quarterback in ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s way-too-early 2023 mock draft.

Just a week out from he 2022 NFL Draft, McShay released his predictions for next year’s draft($) using Super Bowl odds to guess where each team would pick. The analyst determined the Lions would once again have the second overall pick.

In need of a franchise quarterback, there was much speculation that the Lions could have found one in this year’s draft — many believing Liberty quarterback Malik Willis could have been the guy. The Lions passed on grabbing one this year but McShay believes it’s happening in 2023 — and the actual guy is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

“A former five-star recruit, Young is only 6-foot but has solid accuracy and plenty of mobility in the pocket,” McShay explains.

On top of that — he would be reunited with the Lions’ 12th overall pick Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. The writer says the pair clearly have chemistry, “considering nearly a third of Young’s 4,872 passing yards in 2021 went Williams’ way.”

And once more on top of that, it makes sense money-wise.

“Jared Goff’s dead money dips to just $10 million next offseason, making the Lions’ QB easier to move on from,” McShay writes.

He also predicts that with the 28th pick the Lions received from the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit will pick up a cornerback. He says University of North Carolina’s Tony Grimes is the way to go, especially if Jeff Okudah can finally stay healthy.

“Grimes has 6-foot-1 size and good speed, and he broke up seven passes last season. A duo of Grimes and Jeff Okudah should help turn things around for Detroit’s lackluster pass defense.”

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • “Game changer, game breaker.” That’s how Joe Dolan describes Jameson Williams on the Ross Tucker Podcast.

  • “In 2022, the Detroit Lions could push for a playoff spot. While it sounds outlandish four months away from Week 1, take a look at their roster and the other teams in the NFC North.” A little Lions love from Bleacher Report.

  • The Lions bless us with some off-season workouts snapshots.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...