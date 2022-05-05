Notes: Lions get their franchise QB in ESPN’s 2023 mock draft

The Detroit Lions nab their franchise quarterback in ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s way-too-early 2023 mock draft.

Just a week out from he 2022 NFL Draft, McShay released his predictions for next year’s draft($) using Super Bowl odds to guess where each team would pick. The analyst determined the Lions would once again have the second overall pick.

In need of a franchise quarterback, there was much speculation that the Lions could have found one in this year’s draft — many believing Liberty quarterback Malik Willis could have been the guy. The Lions passed on grabbing one this year but McShay believes it’s happening in 2023 — and the actual guy is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

“A former five-star recruit, Young is only 6-foot but has solid accuracy and plenty of mobility in the pocket,” McShay explains.

Bryce Young is @CamMellor's #2 ranked QB.



The Heisman Trophy winner will look to be a top 5 pick in next year's draft.



Full 2023 positional rankings here: https://t.co/NErv9Rz81Upic.twitter.com/wxk159oAX0 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 5, 2022

On top of that — he would be reunited with the Lions’ 12th overall pick Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. The writer says the pair clearly have chemistry, “considering nearly a third of Young’s 4,872 passing yards in 2021 went Williams’ way.”

And once more on top of that, it makes sense money-wise.

“Jared Goff’s dead money dips to just $10 million next offseason, making the Lions’ QB easier to move on from,” McShay writes.

He also predicts that with the 28th pick the Lions received from the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit will pick up a cornerback. He says University of North Carolina’s Tony Grimes is the way to go, especially if Jeff Okudah can finally stay healthy.

“Grimes has 6-foot-1 size and good speed, and he broke up seven passes last season. A duo of Grimes and Jeff Okudah should help turn things around for Detroit’s lackluster pass defense.”

And onto the rest of your notes.

“Game changer, game breaker.” That’s how Joe Dolan describes Jameson Williams on the Ross Tucker Podcast.

“He was the one receiver that I think the term ‘game breaker’ applied and the Lions made a huge move to get him that indicates they felt the same way.” @FG_Dolan talking about Jameson Williams on latest FANTASY FEAST podcast pic.twitter.com/irwV46mRLT — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) May 5, 2022

It’s been a week or so, but more draft grades will continue to roll out. Here are some NFC North evaluations from NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice.

Earlier in the week, we asked for your Year 1 expectations of Aidan Hutchison. The majority of you said between seven and nine sacks. One national analysts thinks more:

I said this on the @fboutsiders show with @MikeTanier and @QBKlass, but I think #Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson has a real shot at 10-12+ sacks as a rookie.



Just look at the OLs in his division, per @PFF:#Packers 14th, 33 sacks#Bears 22nd, 58 sacks#Vikings 23rd, 30 sacks pic.twitter.com/C7mALa6ywx — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) May 5, 2022

“In 2022, the Detroit Lions could push for a playoff spot. While it sounds outlandish four months away from Week 1, take a look at their roster and the other teams in the NFC North.” A little Lions love from Bleacher Report.

The Lions bless us with some off-season workouts snapshots.