With free agency and now the 2022 NFL draft behind us, the Detroit Lions and the other 31 franchises in the NFL now turn their full attention to gearing up for the upcoming season.

In 2021, the franchise moved on from several contracts handed out by the previous regime, which resulted in a ton of dead money and limited options for general manager Brad Holmes in terms of roster construction.

This offseason, with a lot of those contracts now off the books, Holmes and the rest of the front office had more wiggle room, allowing them to sign players like DJ Chark, Chris Board, and DeShon Elliott, while also resigning players like safety Tracy Walker and edge rusher Charles Harris. None of these moves really qualify as “splash” moves, but to be fair, the Lions aren’t in the position to be handing out giant contracts. At least not yet.

When the NFL Draft last arrived week, Holmes and coach Dan Campbell took a more aggressive approach to player acquisition and were not afraid to make a splash. They didn’t surprise many at number two overall, taking University of Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. But only a few picks later, the Lions made plenty of waves, trading all the way up to pick No. 12 to take Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

By the end of the draft, the Lions had allocated six of their eight draft picks towards the defensive side of the football. And looking at the depth chart now is a lot more pleasant than it was when the free agency period kicked off earlier this year.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions’ position group has improved the most this offseason?

My answer: Probably the chalky answer here, but to me, the answer has to be wide receiver.

Holmes has completely flipped this receiver room in a calendar year. When healthy, DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams are a very talented, and very young, trio of receivers. And they also re-signed Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, and retained Quintez Cephus among others.

What do you all think? Let us know in the comments.