Getting to know a 2022 Detroit Lions draft pick: CB Chase Lucas

We’ve spent the better part of the week doing as much research as possible on the Detroit Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft class. From scouring draft grades to dissecting quotes from their college coaches, we’ve got a good baseline of knowledge for these players.

But in order to really get to know these draft picks, we wanted to talk to the people who have covered them for the last few years. So on Thursday night, we kicked off our podcast series “Getting to know a 2022 Detroit Lions draft pick,” where we talk to beat writers or coaches who have spent a lot of time with these players throughout their college careers.

We’re kicking off the series in reverse order, as we attempt to get to know the Lions’ less-covered players. This week, we asked long-time Arizona State beat writer Hod Rabino of Devils Digest to give us everything he knows about Lions seventh-round pick cornerback Chase Lucas.

Rabino told an interesting story of a confident, borderline cocky young player who quickly morphed into a mature leader at Arizona State. As the Sun Devils went through an ugly coaching change and some recruiting violation allegations, Lucas persevered through it all, and grew as a player on the field.

But how will Lucas’ talents carry over into the NFL? Could he possibly find a role on defense in the long-term or is Lucas headed to a special teams career at the next level?

Rabino gives us a nice background on everything you could possibly want to know about Lucas.

You can check out Rabino’s work—including his profile on Lucas—over at Devils Digest.

