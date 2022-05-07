Join our LIVE Detroit Lions post-draft call-in show

Now that the dust has settled and we’ve had some time to fully digest the Detroit Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft, it’s time to give the mic back to the people and see what they think.

On Saturday (May 7) at Noon ET, myself, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews will jump on our Spotify Live page and talk about the draft for a good 60-90 minutes.

If you’ve never joined one of our Spotify Live sessions, it works a lot like a call-in radio show. You can just fire up the app and listen the entire time. You can chat with other listeners or ask questions with the text chat option. Or you can request to join the show and ask us a question directly.

There’s a ton to talk about this week, and we’re eager to answer any questions you may have—or even hear your own thoughts on this year’s draft haul.

If this sounds fun to you, here’s how you can join:

What: Detroit Lions post-draft call-in show

Where: Spotify Live app (make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, May 8 at Noon ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews

When the time comes, fire up the app and look for our live room. Or you can wait for us to Tweet out a link when we’re live.

If you can’t join us live, don’t worry. We record the sessions and upload the audio to our podcast feed. So if you haven’t yet, make sure you’re following the Pride of Detroit podcast on your preferred platform: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio.