Here’s how to follow the Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft class on social media

Part of the reason the NFL Draft is so exciting is because your favorite team has the opportunity to add talent and change the fortune of the franchise you root for. Another reason it can be fun is that you get a whole different group of personalities in the locker room and new potential faces of the franchise. Remember, these players won’t just be making an impact on the football field, many of them will also be making a difference in the local Detroit communities throughout their career with the Detroit Lions.

So if you’re interested in getting to know the Lions’ draft class on a more personal level, we’ve collected the social media account for all of the Lions’ eight 2022 NFL Draft picks. Each pick has both a Twitter and Instagram account to follow, while a few also post on TikTok.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

WR Jameson Williams

EDGE Josh Paschal

S Kerby Joseph

Twitter: JKERB25

Instagram: jkerb25_ (note the underscore at the end)

TikTok: jkerby25

TE James Mitchell

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

EDGE James Houston

Twitter: jthouston_4

Instagram: jth4__ (two underscores at the end)

CB Chase Lucas