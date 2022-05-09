The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with their first and last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan edge defender Aidan Hutchinson has reportedly agreed to a four-year, fully-guaranteed $35.7 million contract, per his agent Mike McCartney. Seventh-round pick Chase Lucas, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo will sign a deal worth $3.76 million over four years. Both of these deals are in line with expectations offered by the collective bargaining agreement.

Lucas and Hutchinson are the first reported Lions rookies to agree to terms with the team. Both are expected to officially sign their NFL contracts later this week.

Here’s the breakdown of Hutchinson’s cap hits by year, as provided by Spotrac:

2022: $6.4 million

2023: $8.1 million

2024: $9.7 million

2025: $11.3 million

Hutchinson leads Detroit’s well-regarded draft class and is the premier pick amongst a defensive-heavy draft for the Lions. Last year, he broke the single-season record at Michigan with 14.0 sacks. He’ll be expected to jump into the starting lineup immediately and bolster a pass rush that ranked in the bottom five in just about every statistical category.

A five-year starter and leader for the Sun Devils, Lucas will be in competition for a roster spot in a very young secondary. With versatility as an outside cornerback and potential nickelback, expect the Lions to try Lucas out in multiple spots this offseason, as they look to find his best fit with the team.

The Lions are set to run rookie minicamp this Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15. In years past, Detroit has managed to get most of their rookie class under contract prior to that date.