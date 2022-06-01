Breaking down Detroit Lions biggest storylines from Week 1 of OTAs

Summer! Playing outside! Kool-Aid! Underwear training! Drills, sweat and blood all on tilt, and some even on display now and then too. This is exactly what you want, the heart of the football season, the real meat for real sickos.

Do you like watching the defense play the offense? Do you worry when said offense can’t get down the field? Are you worried at all about how Aidan Hutchinson is being used? Do you think it’s all a whole lot of malarkey? Not to worry. We’ve got you covered this week on the Pride Of Detroit PODcast.

We like our games, and this time it’s the return of Buy or Sell. We’re running a stock market on storylines from the first week of Detroit Lions OTAs. There’s plenty to be chopped up, dissected, and not all is good for your hype meters. We’re here to help you be discerning individuals, fans of these themes and storylines and all. Let us help you decide whether or not to mark the Lions up for 12 wins or to panic.

That’s not all, we’ve got another wonderful listener mailbag for you, and plenty of statistical benchmarks that our listeners want to know about.

We apologize for the delays on this release, as our platform was down on Memorial Day, but now it’s here and ready for you.

