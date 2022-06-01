Notes: DJ Chark opens up about why mental health is so important to him

It’s taken way too long, but society (slowly) seems to be accepting that mental health is real and something that needs to be discussed. In year’s past, this wasn’t necessarily the case. Seeking out help or therapy would be looked at as a sign of weakness. I know from personal experience that this mindset was prevalent in the military, which really doesn’t make any sense.

People, especially athletes, were often expected to work out their problems on their own, without any outside assistance. Finally, that antiquated stigma is beginning to fade.

Mike O’Hara of Detroitlions.com sat down with Detroit Lions’ wide receiver DJ Chark to discuss mental health awareness, something Chark has already opened up about in the past.

When asked about the transition that took him from the Jacksonville Jaguars to Detroit, Chark certainly sounds happy with how things are going.

“I like it,” Chark said after an organized training activity in Allen Park. “You’re never in the wrong circle. If I’m around the defensive backs or the linemen or defensive linemen, it’s pretty easy to spark a conversation or be in the conversation, which is cool for me being a new guy.”

Originally selected 61st overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the Jaguars, Chark spent his first four seasons with the franchise—including the tumultuous 2021 season, where the young receiver missed most of the year with an ankle injury.

Chark touched on the stigma surrounding mental health and having the courage to initially seek help. You can read the full article here.

To wrap up Mental Health Awareness Month, @DJChark82 spoke to @MikeOHaraNFL about his experience with addressing his own mental health.



Read more about DJ's journey: https://t.co/CxuViq1wwt pic.twitter.com/6Aa06R6cfF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 31, 2022

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Second-year defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu may be asked to play multiple positions this season. Dave Birkett of the Free Press has more.

Ifeatu Melifonwu could be in the mix for playing time at safety this fall. "I do take pride in that, that the coaches can see me and use me as a matchup and put me where they need to be for each week."https://t.co/Pi2IwmNF6s via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 1, 2022

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News gives his opinion on what progress will look like for the Lions in 2022.

In my opinion, the actual Madden video game has not been good in quite a while. Still, this cover is amazing. For once, good job EA. Now fix franchise mode. Please.

The legendary John Madden returns to the cover #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/unfWPYV6KD — NFL (@NFL) June 1, 2022

The Lions are doing their part to spread awareness and recognition during Pride Month.