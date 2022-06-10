52 minutes. At this point, I think it’s safe to say the Detroit Lions’ media team is really great at what they do, and we as a fanbase should be grateful. That is a lot of editing when you stop and consider all of the things that need to blurred out in the background...or bleeped out (looking at you, Dan Campbell).

Episode four of “Inside the Den” took us inside the Lions’ war room on draft night, giving fans an unprecedented look at what goes on behind the scenes. The shift in transparency from the previous regime to the one in place now has been drastic, and in my opinion, very much welcomed.

So much took place during the nearly hour-long episode, that it’s difficult to settle on a favorite.

We got to see general manager Brad Holmes turn in his draft card too early...again. But in fairness to Holmes, Penei Sewell, and Aidan Hutchinson being on the Lions gets me really excited too. And he said himself that he tried to slow it down this year. Points for trying.

The portion of the episode that gave us a glimpse at the interview process was really interesting as well. We hear so much about that day being a marathon, with players waking up at the crack of dawn to work out, interview, and more. Then you see Hutchinson and Josh Paschal, sitting in their combine-issued gear, being peppered with questions by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Then there were the always heart-warming scenes of players getting the calls from Allen Park, letting them know they were about to be selected.

If you haven’t already seen the episode, you can watch it here.

Get a behind the scenes look at the 2022 NFL Draft with the Detroit Lions in an all new episode of Inside the Den! — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 9, 2022

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What was your favorite moment of Episode 4?

My answer: I have to go with the interview process at the combine. Seeing how all of the draft picks interacted with the coaching staff, and how chemistry was built, even during those condensed sessions, was really cool to see.

When asked if he would change the physical way he plays the wide receiver position, Jameson Williams quickly dismissed the notion. “I’ll never change. You can watch film from Ohio State. I’ve been doing this.”

There were likely more than a few Lions’ coaches that loved that quote from their rookie receiver. When you run a 40 in the 4.2’s, and you possess that kind of mentality - people will take notice.

What do you all think? What was your favorite moment of ‘Inside the Den’ Episode 4? Let us know in the comments.