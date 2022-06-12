Detroit Lions live Q&A show: Minicamp edition

It was a busy week in Allen Park, as the Detroit Lions held three days of mandatory minicamp, and Pride of Detroit was on hand to witness it all. If you missed any of Jeremy Reisman’s observations, be sure to get caught up on all the practice observations:

But there was more than just minicamp making headlines, as the Lions also released their much anticipated “Inside the Den” draft episode, hired another new contributor for their front office, and two young players surprisingly retired from the NFL, including expected depth player John Penisini.

Typically, Jeremy, Ryan Mathews, and I will get together and discuss the events of the week during a live Q&A show on the Spotify Live app, with this week’s edition coming on a special day: Sunday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

If you’ve never taken part, you can join the show us by asking questions, texting questions or having conversations with other Lions fans in the chat, or simply just listen. We will spend about 90 minutes live, and if you miss it, it will be turned into a podcast in the next day or so.

TLDR version of it:

What: Detroit Lions post-draft call-in show

Where: Spotify Live app (make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Sunday, June 12 at 10 a.m. ET (Special time this week)

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews

If you have any questions about how it works, feel free to leave them in the comment section.