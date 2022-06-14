Recapping Detroit Lions minicamp, ‘Inside the Den’ video

Minicamp is here, which means we’re getting one of our biggest looks at the Detroit Lions for the summer. There’s plenty to be learned, and which the recent retirement announcement of John Penisini it opens up the competition at defensive line.

On the latest episode of the Pride Of Detroit PODcast, we are welcomed by our very generous friend Lauren Moore, who donated during one of our Movember charity drives and received an invitation to join a PODcast. It’s a great time to jump on, because we’ve got plenty of time to think about both the past and future of Lions football.

We’re starting with John Penisini’s abrupt retirement and what it all means for the Lions defensive line. Then, we hit up the biggest takeaways from the latest episode of “Inside the Den,” which featured Detroit’s coaches and front office on the nights of the 2022 NFL Draft. We’ve got that latest scoop from minicamp and a whole slew of listener questions to get to. It’s another busy day for PODcast.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on both Twitch and YouTube.