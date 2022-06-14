Notes: PFF ranks Detroit Lions offensive line in top tier

The big boys in the trenches are getting the job here in Detroit.

At least that’s what PFF’s Michael Renner thinks. According to his latest rankings of the league’s offensive lines, the Detroit Lions have the third-best in the NFL. They fall into PFF’s Tier 1 category, which includes offensive lines with “minor or no weaknesses.”

For reference, the projected starting lineup this season includes left tackle Taylor Decker, left guard Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and right tackle Penei Sewell.

Here’s what PFF had to say:

“With three first-rounders, a third-rounder and a highly paid free agent along their offensive line, the Lions look primed to recoup big time on their investments in 2022. They not only have high-end talent in Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell, who both can be top-five players at their respective positions, but they also don’t have any glaring holes. Big V was the unit’s lowest-graded starter last season, and he still earned a 68.4 overall mark.”

Both Ragnow and Sewell consistently make PFF lists for being among the best players at their position. As The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett puts it in his latest mailbag: “The Lions have their most talented offensive line in my time covering the team, and since that still is the engine that makes the offense go, that’s a big reason to believe better days are coming soon.”

The Lions offensive line was only beaten by two others on PFF’s list — the Philadelphia Eagles at first overall and the Cleveland Browns coming in second.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Took everything in me not to lead Notes with this, but you can catch our very own Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt compete in the first annual Media Combine. Outstanding.

The @Lions hosted their 1st Media Combine today, testing the media in a QB drill, a kicking/punting contest, fielding a punt, a 3-point contest and a golfing competition.



In a tie-breaking 40-yard dash, @ttwentyman emerged victorious on the day.



Thanks to all who participated! pic.twitter.com/CtUvLPzuqE — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) June 13, 2022

Gonna be some sore hammies tomorrow pic.twitter.com/o3Xu37uadv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 14, 2022

Fun day at the @Lions beat writer combine/skills competition!



Hopefully, the video from the 40-yard dash run-off between me, @ttwentyman, and @nolanbianchi never sees the light of day. pic.twitter.com/Txpny6Mc92 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) June 13, 2022

