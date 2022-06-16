Optimism is getting uncomfortably high in Detroit, as locals and national analysts alike are expecting this team to take a leap forward in 2022. With general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell building off of their first year with the organization, and the culture seemingly healed after a disastrous previous regime, there are plenty of reasons to believe improvements are coming.

That being said, everything can look good on paper without successes actually coming to fruition. The Detroit Lions have a big hill to climb to even get back towards .500, and some people need to be reminded to ease off the gas a bit. There is going to be a ton of disappointment if the team doesn’t make as big of a leap as hoped, but the way that happens will drive exactly how impactful the failure feels.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which side of the ball cannot afford to stagnate for the Lions in 2022?

My answer: Neither unit was close to good last year, with both sides of the ball ranking 29th in DVOA. The Lions were eighth-lowest in points scored and second-worst in points allowed, so there is ample room to grow in each area. Just given recent history, it seems like the defense is the one that is coming from a lower point, and another year of struggles in this department would feel pretty demoralizing.

However, the offense absolutely cannot afford to sputter, even if Jared Goff has a ceiling. The Lions will boast one of the league’s best offensive lines, start bona fide playmakers at running back and tight end, and feature two of the most exciting young receivers in the game. If Detroit still fails to put up points, fans will have a real reason to question why there was any faith in the team heading into the 2022 season.

Your turn.