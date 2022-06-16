It’s that time of year where Detroit Lions fans are reaching the peak of the hope rollercoaster and predicting winning records for 2022, but one NFL analyst isn’t so sure about that.

In an hour-long special segment for NFL Network, analyst Adam Rank predicted every single NFL team’s 2022 record game-by-game. He turned to the NFC North at about 10 minutes in, starting with Detroit.

“They showed a lot of fight last season — will it translate into wins?” Rank asks.

He begins by predicting a loss for the Lions season opener at Ford Field against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not too crazy of a take because as you may recall — or may have blocked out — last year, the Eagles delivered an absolutely brutal 44-6 beat down. But Rank believes the Lions bounce back quickly, following that up with a win against the Washington Commanders also at home.

The Lions won’t be successful on the road against division rival the Minnesota Vikings, but without Russell Wilson they’ll topple the Seattle Seahawks back at home, Rank predicts. After that, Matt Patricia’s offensive game will be too strong for the Lions in New England and they’ll lose to the Patriots. (Can’t wait to see your comments about that one.)

The bye won’t help the Lions much — Rank predicts they’ll lose the next three games as they head to Dallas against the Cowboys, then return to Ford Field to face the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers. He says though, they’ll break the losing streak in Chicago.

“I’m a Bears fan — I think (Dan Campbell) will beat ‘em,” Rank said. “I think he’ll get one win over the Bears this season.”

Rank predicts losses against both the New York Giants on the road and the Buffalo Bills at home. But then has a surprising take on the Jacksonville Jaguars matchup in Detroit.

“I know a lot of Lions fans are looking at that, circling that as a win — I don’t think so,” Rank said, tapping the red “L” for loss on his monitor.

The Lions will defeat the Vikings this time around in Week 14 at home, he believes. Calling the New York Jets “a team (the Lions) are in a very similar situation with,” Rank predicts Detroit will come out on top and overpower them on the road. Won’t be the same story though against the Carolina Panthers, nor the Bears at home and the Packers in Green Bay. Rank predicts the Lions go 5-12 in 2022.

“The best-case scenario, the intensity pays off, the Lions make a run towards the playoffs. Worst-case scenario, Jared Goff’s your quarterback. That’s why you get five wins but you know what, you would be able to address it in the draft,” he said.

TL;DR —

vs. Eagles - Loss

vs. Commanders - Win

@ Vikings - Loss

vs. Seahawks - Win

@ Patriots - Loss

BYE

@ Dallas - Loss

vs. Dolphins - Loss

vs. Packers - Loss

@ Bears - Win

@ Giants - Loss

vs. Bills - Loss

vs. Jaguars - Loss

vs. Vikings - Win

@ Jets - Win

@ Panthers - Loss

vs. Bears - Loss

@ Packers - Loss

Rank’s full hour-long presentation on every NFL team is pretty impressive in my humble opinion, you can watch it in its entirety here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Speaking of Rank, in his state of the team series, the analyst tackles the state of the Detroit Lions — what happened last season, 2022 VIPs, etc.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco penned his list of top 100 players in 2022. Not a single Lion made the list, yikes, but one got an honorable mention.

As you well know, many former athletes become broadcasters. A couple of former Lions came in to talk to the rookies about what their future could look like after the game.

Thanks @DesmondHoward, @LomasBrown75 & Chris Spielman for participating in a panel discussion about broadcast media careers as part of our rookie readiness program. pic.twitter.com/snsXePKqDw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 16, 2022

Jared Goff has listed his California home for sale — a measly $7.5 million no big deal. The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett has that story, including a link to the Zillow listing and it’s.. Well it’s just beautiful.

Tim Twentyman and Mike O’Hara recap the entirety of the Detroit Lions’ 2022 offseason program on this week’s episode of Twentyman in the Huddle.