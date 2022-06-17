With OTAs wrapping up this week for the Detroit Lions, all eyes are now fixed on training camp later this summer. And if you’re part of the organization, this training camp is going to have extra drama built into it with HBO’s “Hard Knocks” coming to town.

Camera crews will be a constant fixture in Allen Park as the Lions begin preparing for the 2022 NFL season. There are likely mixed feelings about the camera crews’ presence among the players and coaches, but at the end of the day, the team has at least some say over what makes the final cut.

When it comes to the Lions, HBO will have no shortage of personalities to choose from.

Many in the national media are excited to see more of coach Dan Campbell, who has generated a few memorable sound bites during his time with Detroit. Personally, I hope the camera crews accompany him to Starbucks one morning, just so we can see him order his absurdly strong drink.

Others are ready to see more of running back Jamaal Williams, whose love of all things anime warms my heart. Or maybe offensive tackle Penei Sewell endears himself to people, both with his play and the his never-back-down attitude.

Rookies like Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, or Malcolm Rodriguez could also be dark horses to garner national attention once the competition heats up.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions’ player or coach will become a fan-favorite during HBO’s “Hard Knocks”?

My answer: I believe this is the beginning of a really special career for Sewell. We all know about his tantalizing physical gifts, but his personality should draw people in as well.

After all, it takes a special kind of person to stand up to Aaron Donald. And he did that when he was 21 years old. Imagine how bold he will get with more experience under his belt.

What do you think? Who will make a name for themselves during training camp? Let us know in the comments.