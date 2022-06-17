Detroit Lions live Q&A show: Wrapping up the spring camp edition

The Detroit Lions wrapped up their spring OTAs/minicamps this past week, putting a cap on their spring workouts, as we head into the restful summer months in the NFL.

Over the next six weeks, leading into training camp, there won’t be much news coming out of Allen Park, but that doesn’t mean we at Pride of Detroit will be taking time off. We have several series of articles planned, and podcasts will continue to roll, including our Saturday morning live Q&A show on the Spotify Live app.

Typically, Jeremy Reisman, Ryan Mathews, and I (Erik Schlitt) will get together and discuss the events of the week, but with the Mathews family welcoming baby Theodore this past week...

... it’ll just be Jeremy and I hosting this week’s show at our usual day/time: Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

If you’ve never taken part, you can join the live show by asking questions, texting questions via the chat—where you can also have conversations with other Lions fans—, or simply just listen. We will spend about 90 minutes live, and if you miss it, it will be turned into a podcast in the next day or so.

TLDR version of it:

What: Detroit Lions post-OTAs/minicamp call-in show

Where: Spotify Live app (make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt

If you have any questions about how it works, feel free to leave them in the comment section.