Detroit Lions sign 2nd-round rookie Josh Paschal

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Lions announced that second-round pick Josh Paschal has officially signed with the team. Paschal was the final remaining player for the Lions’ 2022 draft class who had not been under contract, so there are no more rookies left for the team to sign.

It’s unclear what exactly the delay was in signing Paschal, but he was far from alone in waiting to sign with his new team. The majority of second-round picks from the 2022 NFL Draft have still not signed with their respective teams.

Paschal, a defensive end out of Kentucky, missed most of organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp with a “lower extremity” injury that Lions head coach Dan Campbell said was related to the injury that held him out of Kentucky’s bowl game. As of now, it’s unclear whether Paschal will be ready for training camp next month.

“We’re just taking it as it comes right now,” Campbell said.

For now, Paschal and the Lions can breathe easy knowing that their entire rookie class is under contract, as the players and teams split for the next month in preparation for training camp.

With Paschal’s signing now official, the Lions have 90 players under contract. John Penisini is expected to retire, but that move has yet to be made official by the transaction wire.