Jared Goff calls 2021 game-winner vs. Vikings top-3 favorite moment of his career

Jared Goff’s career in Detroit has only lasted one season thus far, but it has already produced a lifetime memory that the veteran quarterback will treasure.

Appearing on the Breneman Shows Up podcast recently, Goff was asked by host Adam Breneman to list the three favorite moments of his career. The first one that popped into Goff’s mind was his walk-off touchdown pass in the Detroit Lions’ 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.

“Just last year with the last play against Minnesota is top-three for sure,” Goff said. “That one is top-three, in no order.”

On that drive, Goff went 9-of-11 for 80 yards, including the game-winning, 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired—which also happens to be the rookie receiver’s first score of his NFL career.

But the moment was so much bigger than just a dramatic win as time expired. It wasn’t just the Lions’ first win of the season. It was an emotional week for the state of Michigan after the tragic shooting at Oxford High School days earlier left four students dead.

Before the game, the Lions sported Oxford shirts during warmups, and after the game, they dedicated the win to Oxford.

“Being able to win that game in those circumstances,” Goff told Breneman. “The Oxford shooting was that week, it was our first win, (it was) the last play of the game, the way it kinda unraveled there at the end, it was very emotional. Being able to win that game—Michigan won their (Big Ten Championship) game the day before—so it was a very emotional week. It was cool.”

Goff’s other two favorite moments of his career included a similar emotional win with the Rams over the Chiefs in a Monday night game shortly after a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks. The other was Goff’s 2018 win over the New Orleans Saints that sent him to the Super Bowl.

