Notes: DeShon Elliott is a culinary master in the making

Can you smell what chef DeShon is cooking?

By Andrew Kato
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Detroit Lions fans already knew the defense was chock full of men of culture like photographer Romeo Okwara, muscle car mechanic Charles Harris, and fashionista Amani Oruwariye. That’s why it’s no surprise that new Lions safety and cooking aficionado DeShon Elliott fits right into a squad with such worldly and refined tastes. WXYZ ABC 7’s Jeanna Trotman took pizza taste testers wide receiver Trinity Benson and media information manager Greg Maiola to watch chef DeShon in action making wood-fired pizza in a segment posted on Saturday.

We’ve already heard about how culture fit was a huge factor in bringing Elliott to Detroit, but these features showing the players in their element off the field are always fun. During the video, you can hear from Elliott about Lambeau Field and the atmosphere being built by head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. And then there is the Bigalora pizza, which looks really solid and gets two thumbs up from Team Pizza at Pride of Detroit.

The video is not super long, so why not give it a view? If nothing else, you have to love it when chef DeShon gives the cheese the salt bae sprinkle. Now, on to the rest of today’s notes:

  • Congratulations to the happy couple:

  • Really cool tweet from the Lions’ director of football communications Eamonn Reynolds:

  • I miss Darius Slay.

Dude is just hilarious.

  • Via the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett, we’d like to draw attention to Frank Ragnow’s charity work:

