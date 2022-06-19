Notes: DeShon Elliott is a culinary master in the making

Detroit Lions fans already knew the defense was chock full of men of culture like photographer Romeo Okwara, muscle car mechanic Charles Harris, and fashionista Amani Oruwariye. That’s why it’s no surprise that new Lions safety and cooking aficionado DeShon Elliott fits right into a squad with such worldly and refined tastes. WXYZ ABC 7’s Jeanna Trotman took pizza taste testers wide receiver Trinity Benson and media information manager Greg Maiola to watch chef DeShon in action making wood-fired pizza in a segment posted on Saturday.

Eat the pizza, drink the Kool-Aid.



DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) serves up wood-fired @BigaloraPizza for me, @Gom1094, & @_TheTB. He opens up about how the @Lions culture brought him to Detroit & how he thinks it can work.



"If it weren't for the culture, I wouldn't be here." pic.twitter.com/cziafh0kW9 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 18, 2022

We’ve already heard about how culture fit was a huge factor in bringing Elliott to Detroit, but these features showing the players in their element off the field are always fun. During the video, you can hear from Elliott about Lambeau Field and the atmosphere being built by head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. And then there is the Bigalora pizza, which looks really solid and gets two thumbs up from Team Pizza at Pride of Detroit.

The video is not super long, so why not give it a view? If nothing else, you have to love it when chef DeShon gives the cheese the salt bae sprinkle. Now, on to the rest of today’s notes:

Congratulations to the happy couple:

Looks like Jared Goff and Christen Harper got engaged this week.



(H/t @MatthewLaFave, @jhirschland) pic.twitter.com/UsVchNQil7 — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) June 18, 2022

Several young players on the Detroit Lions’ defensive line are brimming with potential. Our own Erik Schlitt believes Jashon Cornell is primed for a good season, but Justin Melo from The Draft Network identified a different player in the heart of the defensive front he thinks will have a breakout season in 2022.

Really cool tweet from the Lions’ director of football communications Eamonn Reynolds:

Thanks to the @ProFootballHOF for hosting our @LionsPR department today. Sad that it took me 10 years to get here, but awesome afternoon spent absorbing history. pic.twitter.com/8oakVO7SV4 — Eamonn Reynolds (@Eamonn_Reynolds) June 17, 2022

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced they changed former Lions general manager Bob Quinn’s role from senior consultant to something that sounds more formal: senior personnel/coaching executive.

I miss Darius Slay.

Dude is just hilarious.

That a bet… if u catch a pass on me I will change my number to 85 first CB to do it https://t.co/klYL34xS9X — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) June 17, 2022

The Detroit Lions put out a hiring call for jobs working events at Ford Field. Details are available on Ford Field’s stadium jobs page.

Via the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett, we’d like to draw attention to Frank Ragnow’s charity work: