Notes: Behind-the-scenes video at Detroit Lions media day

The Lions media staff has done it again.

By Kellie Rowe
Courtesty of the Detroit Lions

As players and coaches embark on a month-long break from the training facility, the media team has left fans with a little something to tide them over.

Organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp are in the books, now players and coaches take off for several weeks. They’ll return in late July for training camp. We’ll likely see videos on social media of players training on their own or with each other.

Before they left for a bit, the team took part in media day — where they suits up in Honolulu Blue and get some good shots for things like video boards at Ford Field.

The latest Detroit Lions YouTube video features a behind-the-scenes look at all the fun. It’s a chance to continue to learn more about the guys’ personalities — that is, ahead of the premiere of this season’s Hard Knocks on August 9, which will star our very own Deeeeetroit Lions.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Absolutely wonderful Father’s Day content from the Lions.

  • The Lions honor Juneteenth:

