An early look at the Detroit Lions roster bubble

It’s never too early to be reminded that, while there are currently 90 Detroit Lions in Michigan, soon that number will have to be reduced to 53. It’s a sordid state of affairs, the big part of football that comes every year: someone’s gonna lose their job.

On this edition of the Pride Of Detroit PODcast, we discuss the roster as it currently stands, where it will go and where the biggest battles will be come the inevitable training camp in roughly a month or so. There’s already players at certain positions that have to worry about the bubble, some positions so loaded with options that inevitable choices must be made, and we discuss all of them.

We also cover Jared Goff’s improvement in his second year and the growth he’s shown in his deep pass efficiency over the summer, and we also go in depth on the outside linebacker position. While many fans love the late-round draft pick in James Houston, he’s due for a camp battle with returned-Lion Jarrad Davis. We explain how Houston has gotten in this position and how hard Davis is fighting for a spot, and where it might end come roster cuts.

All this, a mailbag and we also chat up Jeremy’s gruesome broken finger. It’s the PODcast you know and love and you can get it on your favorite podcast platforms. Thank you all for the continued support of PODcast.

