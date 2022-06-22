Compared to this time last year, there has been a lot of noise made over the Detroit Lions’ new-look receiving corps. And rightfully so.

General manager Brad Holmes went out and added DJ Chark in free agency. Chark, who has legit downfield speed, will be a long, rangy target for quarterback Jared Goff to throw to. He also brought back veteran receiver Josh Reynolds — who is more than capable of spot-starting when called upon.

Lastly, he made a trade during the 2022 NFL draft, moving up 20 spots to select Alabama’s Jameson Williams. Like Chark, Williams possesses another gear that most simply do not have.

That’s a lot of movement in one offseason. Still, despite the new additions, many within the organization are still really excited about a receiver that was on the roster in 2021. Just ask receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

“Saint’s the guy,” Randle El told the media last week.

From the moment second-year receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown set foot in Allen Park, he has been all about his business. Whether discussing how he conducts himself on the field or how much work he puts in to hone his craft, it’s clear St. Brown understands what it takes to be great in this league.

“That’s the dude in terms of like he gets it and he continues to get it, and it’s good to see,” Randle El said of St. Brown. “Second year, same focus — even greater focus. Like, ‘Coach, teach me this.’ …Like all right, this guy wants to learn over and over again. So it’s always good to see and he’s back doing it again and still making those plays.”

With the aforementioned additions to the offense, St. Brown should have even more room to work in 2022. You can read the full article written by FREEP’s Dave Birkett here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff proposed to his girlfriend, making the announcement on his Instagram.

You heard @calvinjohnsonjr, there are 81 days left until kickoff! pic.twitter.com/FdQu89w76E — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 22, 2022

For being as young as he is, rookie Aidan Hutchinson has exceptional taste in music. He hasn’t even played a snap and he is already beginning to grow on me.

More content from the formal interviews at the 2022 NFL combine.

The room where it happened: Listen in on the formal interviews from this year's Combine! pic.twitter.com/CykWEZZJYT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 22, 2022