The Detroit Lions need improved play nearly everywhere across the defense, but no team is going to be successful without an at least competent secondary. As more and more offenses start favoring the passing game, there is a need for at least five reliable defensive backs on any given team.

The Lions are nowhere close to that number right now. There are a ton of candidates to take the step forward and become a long-term starter, but currently the defensive backfield is full of a bunch of question marks and a lot of unmet potential. Some of the development has been stunted by injury, but regardless of how they got here, multiple players are going to need to step up in 2022.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which defensive back will you be watching this season?

My answer: Man, there are just a ton of storylines all across the secondary. The center of attention will be Jeff Okudah as he tries to live up to his draft expectations, but fans would be wise to give him some patience. Younger players like Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jerry Jacobs, and Kerby Joseph will be popular as well, as the Lions hope at least one can turn into something truly special.

Chances are that another sleeper or two emerges like last year, but hopefully the penciled-in starters can stay healthy and get some more reps. I do feel like everything starts with Okudah, even if he never becomes a shutdown corner, but it is far too early to rule him out. A bonus choice would be Will Harris, who is trying to show his flexibility and fight for whatever spot is available.

Your turn.