Detroit Lions 2022 training camp reporting dates announced

We’re officially just a month away from Detroit Lions training camp. On Thursday, the NFL announced the reporting dates for players of all 32 teams, and the Lions will arrive in Allen Park for camp exactly a month away from the announcement.

Rookies will report to training camp on Saturday, July 23 with veterans coming in three days later—Tuesday, July 26. The first practice should come shortly thereafter.

At this point, the Lions have not announced training camp dates nor the days in which practices will be open to the public. Last year, the Lions opened doors for training camp for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing fans for 11 practices at their Allen Park facility and one scrimmage at Ford Field. With most COVID protocols now lifted from NFL policy, it’s fair to say that this year’s training camp will feel even more normal than last year.

Stay tuned as the Lions are expected to announce the specific dates and details of training camp practices soon. In addition to training camp dates, we already know the Lions will have a pair of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts in Indy before their preseason game on August 20.

Of course, one major difference in this year’s Detroit Lions training camp is that NFL Films and HBO will be on hand to record “Hard Knocks,” which debuts on August 9. It should add an extra level of intensity and excitement to Allen Park, so make sure to mark your calendars and clear your schedule!