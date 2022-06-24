Detroit Lions live Q&A show: Wading into the summer waters

Last week, the Detroit Lions wrapped up their spring and we are now wading into the summer waters of the true offseason. But don’t fret, because football never really goes away, and we here at Pride of Detroit have plenty of articles and podcasts on the docket for you.

This week, we started our summer roster preview series, our training camp preview will roll out next month—we’re less than a month away from the Lions’ rookies reporting to Allen Park—and of course, we are still knocking out podcasts on a regular basis, including our Saturday morning live Q&A show on the Spotify Live app.

Typically, Jeremy Reisman, Ryan Mathews, and I (Erik Schlitt) will get together and discuss the events of the past week, but with Ryan still held captive by his newborn, it’ll once again be just Jeremy and me. Also, if Ryan does surprise us and calls in again, I promise not to make things awkward... like last week.

Anyway, it’s always a fun show and if you’ve never taken part, you can join us live show to ask questions, spend time conversing with fans in the chat, or simply just listen. We will spend about 90 minutes live, and if you miss any of it, we will be turned into a podcast in the next day or so.

TLDR version:

What: Detroit Lions call-in show

Where: Spotify Live app (make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt

If you have any questions about how it works, feel free to leave them in the comment section.