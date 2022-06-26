On Saturday, ESPN debuted their latest E60 documentary, featuring the fierce rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalance during the late 1990/early 2000s. The headline story from the documentary, of course, focused on “the Brawl in Hockeytown” when Darren McCarty exacted his revenge on Claude Lemieux for a brutal hit on Chris Draper (resulting in facial reconstruction surgery) the season prior.

That moment burned March 26, 1997, into Detroit sports fans' memories, not only for the satisfaction of leaving a bloodied Lemieux sulking to the locker room, but it was also considered a turning point for the team, who went on to win their first Stanley Cup in 42 years that season.

The Detroit Lions don’t have an injury incident that requires vengeance, but they do have a few bad-blood rivalries and plenty of situations where they were on the wrong end of horrible, game-altering decisions from referees.

Here are a few not-so-fun trips down memory lane:

Now, there are several more instances than those listed above, but I picked those moments for three reasons: 1) many were egregious enough that they led to the NFL changing its rules, 2) they still hurt, and 3) they are all against opponents the Lions will face in 2022.

Falcons: August 8, 2022 (Preseason Week 1)

Seahawks: October 2, 2022

Cowboys: October 23, 2022

Bears: November 13, 2022, and January 1, 2023

Packers: November 6, 2022, and January 8, 2023

So that brings us to our question of the day:

Which team would you like the Lions to get revenge on in 2022?

My answer: I want to see the Lions beat ‘dem Cowboys.

After Pete Morelli picked up that pass interference flag—along with missing the holding call and disregarding Dez Bryant running onto the field without a helmet—the Lions have failed to beat the Cowboys in their three opportunities (2016, 2018, and 2019) since.

Yes, laying a hurting on the Packers would probably be more satisfying, but the Lions play them twice a season. It’s been three years, since the Lions have seen the Cowboys, and nearly eight years since Detroit—organization, city, fans—have gotten any satisfaction for a moment that may have very well cost them a playoff victory.

Ok, your turn. Vote in the poll and let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below.