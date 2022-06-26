On Saturday, ESPN debuted their latest E60 documentary, featuring the fierce rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalance during the late 1990/early 2000s. The headline story from the documentary, of course, focused on “the Brawl in Hockeytown” when Darren McCarty exacted his revenge on Claude Lemieux for a brutal hit on Chris Draper (resulting in facial reconstruction surgery) the season prior.
That moment burned March 26, 1997, into Detroit sports fans' memories, not only for the satisfaction of leaving a bloodied Lemieux sulking to the locker room, but it was also considered a turning point for the team, who went on to win their first Stanley Cup in 42 years that season.
The Detroit Lions don’t have an injury incident that requires vengeance, but they do have a few bad-blood rivalries and plenty of situations where they were on the wrong end of horrible, game-altering decisions from referees.
Here are a few not-so-fun trips down memory lane:
- Chicago Bears September 12, 2010: The Process of the Catch
- Dallas Cowboys January 4, 2015 (Playoffs): Pass Interference flag picked up
- Seattle Seahawks October 5, 2015: Illegal Batted Ball
- Green Bay Packers December 3, 2015: Phantom facemask leads to Hail Mary
- Atlanta Falcons September 24, 2017: 10-second run-off
- Green Bay Packers October 14, 2019: Illegal hands to the face penalty... twice
Now, there are several more instances than those listed above, but I picked those moments for three reasons: 1) many were egregious enough that they led to the NFL changing its rules, 2) they still hurt, and 3) they are all against opponents the Lions will face in 2022.
- Falcons: August 8, 2022 (Preseason Week 1)
- Seahawks: October 2, 2022
- Cowboys: October 23, 2022
- Bears: November 13, 2022, and January 1, 2023
- Packers: November 6, 2022, and January 8, 2023
So that brings us to our question of the day:
Which team would you like the Lions to get revenge on in 2022?
My answer: I want to see the Lions beat ‘dem Cowboys.
After Pete Morelli picked up that pass interference flag—along with missing the holding call and disregarding Dez Bryant running onto the field without a helmet—the Lions have failed to beat the Cowboys in their three opportunities (2016, 2018, and 2019) since.
Yes, laying a hurting on the Packers would probably be more satisfying, but the Lions play them twice a season. It’s been three years, since the Lions have seen the Cowboys, and nearly eight years since Detroit—organization, city, fans—have gotten any satisfaction for a moment that may have very well cost them a playoff victory.
Ok, your turn. Vote in the poll and let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below.
Poll
Which team would you like the Lions to get revenge on in 2022?
-
0%
Falcons
-
2%
Seahawks
-
49%
Cowboys
-
5%
Bears
-
43%
Packers
Loading comments...