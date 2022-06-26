Ask POD: What are the benefits of Detroit Lions keeping 2 vs. 3 quarterbacks?

Last year, the Detroit Lions decided to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster: Jared Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough. This made a good amount of sense for the 2021 season. Not only did the Lions have their starter, a developmental piece with good physical traits (Boyle), and a smart veteran who can help in the film room and on the sidelines for gameday (Blough), but in an era where COVID could suddenly erase an entire positional group for a week, carrying three was almost a necessary protection for NFL rosters.

But things are much different for the Lions this year. COVID protocols have almost been universally lifted in the NFL, and Detroit’s roster is suddenly a lot deeper. Now keeping three quarterbacks may be a luxury the Lions cannot—or at least should not—afford this year.

What are the benefits of keeping three vs. two? What other players on the roster would benefit if the Lions reduced to just two quarterbacks this year? What does the history of the Saints and Rams—Detroit’s two biggest influences—say about what the Lions will do this year?

We discuss that, and a whole lot more in this week’s Spotify Live session, where myself, Erik Schlitt and Ryan Mathews take your questions live on the Spotify Live app.

Other topics discussed this week:

Which Lions players are potential cuts who would be picked up by other teams?

Which positional coach has the hottest seat? Which one could have the biggest impact on 2022?

How should the Lions approach T.J. Hockenson’s contract situation this year? Next year?

What does Jared Goff need to do to be the long-term quarterback? What would need to happen for the Lions to replace him in 2023?

