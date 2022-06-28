On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their 2022 training camp schedule for fans to attend. This year, the Lions will open doors for nine total practices in late July/early August, although two of these practices will be exclusive to “Lions Loyal” members—Detroit’s name for season-ticket holders.

Each practice is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the exception of one afternoon session on Monday, August 8. Doors will open exactly one hour before practice begins. Each practice typically takes about 90 minutes, although that can vary depending on the day.

This year will not require any advanced ticketing for training camp. It is purely a first-come, first-served experience, but the Lions do note that if they hit a predetermined capacity, they will close doors to additional guests.

For more information on free parking, rules, and prohibited items, be sure to check the Detroit Lions’ training camp website.

Here’s a look at the dates the Detroit Lions will open doors to fans.

Saturday, July 30 — 8:30 a.m. ET (Lions Loyal members only)

Monday, August 1 — 8:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 2 — 8:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 3— 8:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 4 — 8:30 a.m. ET

Friday, August 5 — 8:30 a.m. ET (Lions Loyal members only)

Monday, August 8 — 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 9 — 8:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 10 — 8:30 a.m. ET

Of course, Pride of Detroit will be on hand every day this year, providing daily observations for those who will not be able to attend.