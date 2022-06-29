Detroit Lions to hold scrimmage at Ford Field Saturday, August 6

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their 2022 training camp schedule, including nine dates in which fans will be able to attend for free (two of those days are for season ticket holders only). Many fans have since reached out wondering if the Lions would hold their annual scrimmage practice at Ford Field this year since that wasn’t part of the announcement. I can confirm that, yes, they are indeed holding that practice again.

The Lions reportedly sent a message to season ticket holders, announcing that the Ford Field scrimmage will take place on Saturday, August 6 (credit to Twitter user @mfogelmark for the tip). Pride of Detroit has since confirmed with a team source that this information is accurate.

Details on the scrimmage have not been released yet including the time of practice, but last year’s practice was at 11:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, it has previously been a free event that requires fans to register for tickets online before arriving. Last year’s information is still available if you plan on attending and need more details about how the practice works—including parking, events, and more. Although there is no guarantee the practice will be the same this year.

The Lions’ Ford Field practice is just six days before their preseason opener, when Detroit will return to Ford Field to host the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m. ET. That game will be nationally televised on NFL Network.

The offseason is starting to pick up, y’all!