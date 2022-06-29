Detroit Lions mailbag submission: Training camp approaches

We have officially crossed over the month-away mark for 2022 Detroit Lions training camp. The first practice open to the full public is August 1, but there’s a season ticket holder exclusive practice on July 30 and players will report to camp several days before that. There is a light at the end of the long, offseason tunnel, and the long-awaited season debut will be here before you know it.

But it is our job here at Pride of Detroit to hold you over until then. Content creation is a year-round endeavor. So despite the fact that there has been no significant Lions news in a few weeks—and there isn’t expected to be for the next month—we’ve got to feed you the Lions information you still desperately crave.

One way we can continue to do that is the return of the written mailbag. It’s an opportunity for you to directly impact our coverage. Are you desperately hoping we write about a specific topic? Ask us about it. If you want to know about a player we’ve barely talked about, throw his name in the comment section.

Later in the week, myself and Erik Schlitt will take our favorite questions and answer them in a collaborative mailbag. In the past, we’ve even turned a single question into a full-fledged story of its own.

So be creative, be thoughtful, and let’s get this mailbag underway. Submit your questions in the comment section below or via Twitter with the hashtag #AskPOD.