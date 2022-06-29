Notes: Lions legend Herman Moore names Quintez Cephus a sleeper for 2022

It’s not even July yet and I feel like we have already talked ad nauseam about how quickly Detroit Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes has flipped the wide receiver room.

It wasn’t long ago that the Lions were doing their best to piece together their roster for the 2021 NFL season. Having over $60 million in dead money on the books didn’t make anything easy — particularly in the wide receiver room.

Fast-forward to the present and now there is legitimate reason for optimism. DJ Chark was brought in on a “prove-it” deal of sorts and should help the Lions stretch the field vertically. Rookie Jameson Williams may take some time to get healthy, but when he does, he will bring a big-play element the Lions have been missing on offense since the days of Megatron. Amon-Ra St. Brown had a sensational second half of the 2021 season and should be poised to take another step in year two. Veterans Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond were brought back into the fold after solid 2021 seasons.

With everyone listed above, many believe that a player like third-year receiver Quintez Cephus will need to fight and claw for a roster spot. And on paper, that doesn’t seem like the most farfetched idea in the world.

However, Lions legend and former All-Pro wide receiver Herman Moore doesn’t see it that way.

“I’m keeping a guy like Quintez Cephus”, said Moore during his film breakdown on Lions Nation Unite’s youtube channel. “You know why? Because I know what he can do.”

Moore went on to talk about Cephus’ dependability, willingness to compete, and his ability to play in the slot as well as lining up on the outside.

Coming off of a collarbone injury that had him miss much of his sophomore campaign, the time for Cephus to assert himself is now.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Who on the team has the best nickname? Lions players and coaches weigh in.

Building the best roster in the NFL while staying under the salary cap? NFL Media researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno gives it his best shot, with several Lions making the cut, including Amani Oruwariye, Jack Fox, and a surprise third name.

The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders have finalized their roster for the 2022-2023 season. Congrats to the 17 women who achieved this goal.

Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire ranks the 14 offenses the Lions will face in 2022.

The ESPY’s are coming up and there is a certain kick from last season that is up for “Best Play”. Lions fans, let’s do our best to NOT let it win. Please.

