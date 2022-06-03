Detroit Lions live Q&A show: OTA Week 2 edition

On Thursday, Pride of Detroit had two representatives out at Allen Park for the Detroit Lions’ fifth Organized Team Activity of the year. Myself and Erik Schlitt watch a 90-minute session of the Lions, took extensive notes, and spoke to several players and coaches to find out everything we could about the 2022 Detroit Lions.

Erik shared his biggest observations in his recap of Thursday’s practice. I pointed out 10 performances that stuck out from practice—seven positive, three negative.

But there’s a lot more meat on the bone, and I’m sure y’all want to hear every bit of information that we absorbed over the week, and our thoughts about what it means for the season ahead.

So on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET, myself and Erik will be joined with senior editor Ryan Mathews to host a live Q&A show on the Spotify Live app. There you’ll be able to ask us any question you’d like about any player you’d like. We’ll spend about 90 minutes answering questions, and we answer them in order—so get there early!

Sound confusing? Here’s the short version of it:

What: Detroit Lions post-draft call-in show

Where: Spotify Live app (make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, June 4 at 10 a.m. ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews

If you have any questions about how it works, feel free to leave them in the comment section.