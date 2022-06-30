NFL fans have gone through the same old song and dance this offseason: preparing for the draft, getting excited after the draft, obsessing over OTAs, and now getting ready for training camp. While all of that is well and good, there actually has been real, professional football being played this whole time.

Sunday will see the Philadelphia Stars take on the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship Game. The Stars upset New Jersey in the North Division final, with former Michigan Wolverine Channing Stribling leading the league with seven interceptions this year. They will face a Stallions team that won the South Division, as former Detroit Lion Victor Bolden returned a kick 90 yards to the house last weekend.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

How much USFL did you watch?

My answer: Truthfully, I tried my best, but it was really hard to stay consistent, as has been the case with all of the spun-up leagues in recent seasons. For me, it was less about the quality of play than it was the lack of emotional attachment. Detroit Lions’ fans well know that we are drawn to football because of the affinity we have toward our team, not because we expect to see an amazing product 24/7.

I wish that the USFL was more interesting than mock drafts and offseason daydreaming, but it does not feel like the league was able to accomplish that in its inaugural season. If it is able to run it back for that elusive second season, then perhaps the foundation of 2022 will help it grab more attention next time out.

Your turn.