Notes: Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown listed as potential 2022 first-time Pro Bowlers

Two Detroit Lions have made two separate lists of NFL players who could become Pro Bowlers for the first time in 2022.

Although it’s only Penei Sewell’s second season in the league, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr believes this year is already the year for the young tackle. Orr explains that each of his 10 picks is in a unique position to play their best football this season.

“I like Sewell to make the leap because the Lions ran the ball between their right tackle and guard last year more than almost any team in football at a rate of 5.1 yards per carry, which was good enough for seventh in the league. Sewell allowed just one sack last year and finished the season incredibly well,” he writes.

Orr notes that naturally name recognition is a part of it and Sewell’s draft status at seventh overall in 2021 made him a well-known name. I would guess the Lions being the stars of this year’s Hard Knocks on HBO will proooobably contribute to that as well.

Meanwhile, Around The NFL’s Nick Shook chose wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for his list of potential first-time Pro Bowlers. He chose a candidate for each NFC team.

Shook points out St. Brown’s strong finish to the 2021 season has likely given him solid momentum into 2022. In that final stretch, he was named Offensive Rookie of the Month, set the Lions rookie record for receiving yards and receptions, and was up for Rookie of the Week five times.

“St. Brown quietly flirted with 1,000 yards last season, and although it’ll be difficult for him to crack a position group that’s always loaded on both sides of the conference split, he has one of the best chances of any Lion to do so,” he argues.

Without even a single NFL game under his belt, Aidan Hutchinson is a top pick for this NFL.com 2022 All-Rookie Team (very early) projection.

