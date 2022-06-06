Lions WR DJ Chark recounts road to rehab: ‘Smile on my face thru it all’

With all of the returning Detroit Lions players who are making their way back from serious injury, it’s easy to forget that wide receiver DJ Chark—the Lions’ biggest free agent signing—also is recovering from a major injury. Back in late September, Chark suffered a fractured ankle that caused him to miss the final 13 games of the season.

We got some details on Chark’s emotional journey during his introductory press conference back in March.

“Last year was my first time ever sitting out that many games in my career,” Chark said. “Being out watching the whole football season go by makes you, it gives you a lot of feelings. One feeling is hunger. I really, really, can’t wait to get out there and be the best that I can be. I’m not afraid to fail.”

With Chark appearing to be a full participant in organized team activities over the past few months, it looks like the physical part of his rehab is over. So over the weekend the Lions receiver recounted his journey and all of the steps and hardships he went through in a series of Instagram stories. From getting out of his cast, to hydrotherapy to running his first routes, he offers a journey most of us never see.

He concludes the series with a photo from OTAs with a big smile on his face and the following caption: