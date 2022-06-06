The Detroit Lions aren’t the only team still working out who will call plays for them this fall.

After Josh McDaniels took the job to be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots are without an offensive coordinator and a play caller. That has left a pretty significant vacancy on the coaching roster, and New England appears primed to make an unorthodox decision regarding their offensive play caller.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots appear to be mulling over three options: letting head coach Bill Belichick call offensive plays, or giving those duties to offensive assistants Joe Judge or... former Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

Though his official title with the Patriots is “senior football advisor,” Patricia has shifted over to the offensive side of the ball this offseason. He has worked closely with the team’s offensive line (the team only has an assistant offensive line coach) this offseason, which is actually where he got his start with the Patriots way back in 2004-5.

Now it appears he’s getting serious consideration to call plays on that side of the ball.

“Belichick has not yet decided who will call the plays during the season, but it’s trending in Patricia’s direction, according to a source,” Howe wrote. “Patricia and Judge are each preparing for the possibility of calling plays, but Patricia’s workload this spring has suggested he’s the early favorite to handle that responsibility.”

In Detroit, Patricia spent the majority of his time with the defense. That side of the ball got progressively worse under his reign, starting at 16th in scoring defense, then falling to 26th and 32nd in his second and third years. Unfortunately, it wasn’t much better with their offense, ranking 25th, 18th, and 20th in his three-year run.

Good luck, Patriots.