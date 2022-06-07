The Detroit Lions continue to earn respect from the national media, making some positive lists for a change.

This time two Lions are grabbing honorable mentions in Peter King’s Football Morning In America column. King created a list of the 22 most influential NFL people in 2022 and while neither Lion made that list, they did still earn some nods.

Some examples of names on the list include Tom Brady, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Bill Belichick, and so on and so forth. Just after the 22nd name is Aidan Hutchinson as a bonus.

“The reason is his importance—symbolically and in Xs-and-Os—to a hungry franchise. Hutchinson is a symbol of progress for a franchise that needs one in the worst way. He actually wants to play for the Lions,” King writes.

He goes on to explain that by putting the Lions on “Hard Knocks” and selecting Detroit as the city to host the 2023 NFL Draft, the NFL may believe the franchise is turning around. King says Hutchinson is at the center of it.

“In the end, the Lions’ record will be more on Jared Goff than Aidan Hutchinson, but this franchise, and this region, needs the player and person that Hutchinson is,” he said.

Then, King provided a list of 10 honorable mentions, including Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. He noted that Glenn “impressed at the league’s Accelerator Program to incentivize minority hiring and should get some looks at head-coach jobs next winter”

That Lions stock continues to rise, folks.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Mandatory minicamp begins this week. Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman offers five things to look out for.

Over the weekend, Penei Sewell clearly had a blast at the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle. The Freep’s Mason Young has that story.

Herman Moore is among several Lions nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon has more.

