How Ben Johnson hopes to deliver Jared Goff’s best season

We’re almost to that dead of summer, but we still have more Detroit Lions OTAs to discuss and dissect.

On the latest episode of the Pride Of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking a look at Ben Johnson’s role as offensive coordinator, when he’ll be given the keys to playcalling duties, and what he hopes to bring to the table for Jared Goff. The past is present, and we take a look at what made Jared Goff tick in his best years with the Rams and how much of that is replicable in Detroit with this current offense.

We also have comments made by Duce Staley challenging Lions running back D’Andre Swift. The old question of “injured vs. hurt” has reared its head. What might be old school mentality to some is just the cost of playing the game to others, and we have a discussion about what is being asked of Swift, and how much of this is the mentality of football players challenging one another to push through and make the job work.

There’s even more. We discuss Jeff Okudah’s mend from injury, and there’s another listener mailbag. Once more, we’re loaded up on PODcast, and we welcome you along for the ride.

