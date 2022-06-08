Tuesday evening, the Detroit Lions announced that their latest “Inside the Den” episode would be released on Wednesday. If you’re not familiar with the series, it is a video series produced in house by the Lions media staff that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the organization throughout the offseason.

Last year, the Lions produced seven videos focused on free agency, NFL draft prep, the NFL draft, training camp, Calvin Johnson’s induction to the Hall-of-Fame, and the preseason.

So far this offseason, the Lions have released three episodes focusing on the Senior Bowl, free agency, and draft prep. That likely means, if they follow the same pattern established in previous years, the next episode will be the much anticipated “NFL Draft episode”.

For weeks now, Lions’ fans have been clamoring for this episode on social media, and now, the wait will soon be over.

Literally everyone: "atLions where's Inside the Den?"



Us: pic.twitter.com/AM0wuNJpMT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 8, 2022

So that brings us to our question of the day:

What part of “Inside the Den” are you most looking forward to?

This episode is historically phenomenal, and with HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in camp this fall, it may be the last episode we get from the terrific Lions’ media team this year.

And while there are sure to be several must-see moments, my answer to the question has to be the trade up for Jameson Williams. It’s not often you see a team trade up 20 spots in the first round. While the parameters of the trade with the Minnesota Vikings were made ahead of time, the lead up and execution of the trade has to be palpable.

So what’s your answer? Let us know in the comment section.