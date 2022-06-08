Detroit Lions minicamp Day 2 observations: Another strong day from Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions took the field for the second of three minicamp practices on Wednesday afternoon. With just about a week left to go before players break until training camp, opportunities are running thin to make a lasting impression with the coaching staff.

Here are my biggest takeaways from Wednesday’s shorter, slower-paced practice.

Attendance

Not in attendance:

DE Josh Paschal

DT John Penisini

Nothing new here. Paschal, as head coach Dan Campbell revealed on Wednesday, is dealing with a lower-body injury, and the Lions appear to be keeping it safe with him. Campbell also said that he would be meeting with Penisini this week and that his absence is excused.

The following players were at practice but not practicing:

TE James Mitchell

TE Derrick Deese

WR Jameson Williams

WR DJ Chark

EDGE Romeo Okwara

LB Natrez Patrick

CB/S Ifeatu Melifonwu

CB Jerry Jacobs

S DeShon Elliott

The only significant change here was the addition of Chark, who spent the entire practice mentally engaged with the receiver group. He seemed to be in good spirits, so this appears to likely be a rest day for him. Remember that he is coming off a broken ankle.

The following players were limited in participation:

OT Taylor Decker

TE T.J. Hockenson

CB Jeff Okudah

Nothing new here to report. All of these players are going through positional drills, but are being held out of most team drills after walkthroughs.

Starting with the second team

Not sure if it means anything significant, but when the Lions opened it up to team drills, they started with the second-team offense (led by quarterback Tim Boyle) and the second-team defense. Given how many young players the Lions have on their second team right now—including just about every drafted rookie—it may have simply been a chance to get them more playing time.

Another strong day for Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions’ second overall pick started with the second-team defense and made an immediate impact, nearly picking off a screen pass. He got his mitts on it, causing the incompletion, but he was clearly frustrated he didn’t come down with what would have been a difficult interception.

When the ones took the field, Hutchinson stayed out there for the majority of snaps. In about seven or eight plays, he beat Matt Nelson twice, once earning a “sack” (or at the very least drawing a holding penalty) and the other forcing a pressure that earned him cheers from the coaching section.

Hutchinson is getting closer and closer to earning his way as a full-time starter, and we’re barely into June.

Another high pressure drill

On Tuesday, the Lions attempted to run 81-yard drives in 29 seconds for some late-pressure situations. Wednesday, the Lions continued their focus on late-game, high-pressure scenarios in two different settings.

The first: 10 seconds left from the defense’s 18-yard line. Basically, you’re giving the offense one shot to win the game.

For the first-team offense, Jared Goff tried to thread a pass in between several defenders to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Brown got both hands on it, but he was blanketed by at least three defenders, and he couldn’t come to the ground with control. Detroit’s defense countered the play by lining up at least six defenders on the goal line before the snap.

The second-team offense scored on their one attempt, with Boyle finding Trinity Benson for the toe-tapping post route in between AJ Parker and JuJu Hughes.

The second scenario: 10 seconds left from the 25-yard line, but with one timeout in your pocket

Both offenses scored in this scenario. First, Goff hit St. Brown for 13 yards on an out-route. With four seconds left, 12 yards to go, and eight defenders waiting on the goal line, Goff eventually found D’Andre Swift leaking out of the backfield for the score. Julian Okwara—one of the defenders waiting on the goal line—appeared to give up the edge to Swift.

The second-team defense started with a very similar 13-yard gain to Tom Kennedy. Then Boyle went right back to Kennedy who split Mike Hughes and Brady Breeze for the score. Kennedy drop-kicked the ball a good 30 yards in celebration.

Other random notes:

Mike Hughes got a lot of first-team nickelback looks over AJ Parker on Wednesday. Parker said after practice he’s approaching this year no different than his rookie season: he knows he has to fight for a job despite what happened last year.

“This is the NFL, man,” Parker said. “Your job is really never safe, so it’s always about getting better and working.”