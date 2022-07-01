Detroit Lions live Q&A show: Training camp is just 4 short weeks away

We are fully immersed in the slow summer months of the NFL offseason but we here at Pride of Detroit are committed to supplying fans with Detroit Lions content. One of the really fun ways we do that is through multimedia platforms, including the Spotify LIVE app, where every weekend we host a live call-in show where individuals can ask questions of our staff.

Typically, Jeremy Reisman, Ryan Mathews, and I (Erik Schlitt) will get together and discuss the events of the past week with Lions fans, but with Ryan’s schedule still dictated by his newborn, his ability to join is still up in the air.

If you’ve never taken part in one of our shows, it’s pretty simple, lots of fun, and there are multiple ways to participate. You can join us live via the Spotify LIVE app and simply listen, or you can talk with other Lions fans via the chat section, or even request to join the show itself and ask a question of the POD staff. Typically, we will spend about 90 minutes live, and if you miss any of it, the show will be published in podcast form in the next day or so.

TLDR version:

What: Detroit Lions call-in show

Where: Spotify Live app (make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, July 2 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews

Alright, that’s about it. If you have any questions about how it works, feel free to leave them in the comment section.