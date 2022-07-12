Yet another sign of the encroaching NFL season is here: the advent of top 10 positional lists. It’s the season to start to strut and preen and forecast for the future, and plenty of discourse that issues forth from such. For the Detroit Lions, it’s a quiet season at many positions, but it’s never a bad thing to dream.

Some lists may have snubbed the Lions top offensive linemen, but on the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re evaluating every position for the Lions in its own way. We’ll talk about those who should be considered top 10 at their position (Frank Ragnow) or what a certain Lion needs to do to be considered top 10 this season (T.J. Hockenson). In addition, we’ll also talk up the young players for Detroit, and ask how long it could be before they become top 10 (Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams) and what they will have to do to be considered such.

We’ve got all the snubs, under-appreciation, hopium, copium and kool-aid on yet another episode of the PODcast. You guys have been awesome in your support, and we hope to keep kicking butt with all your energy as we loom closer and closer to the football season. God I’m in withdrawal so bad right now.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on both Twitch and YouTube.