Training camp is a wonderful time of year. The scent of football is in the air and hope invigorates the heart and intoxicates the mind of every Detroit Lions fan. Credit to the Lions, almost every year that I’ve been to training camp it has been a very well organized and family-friendly experience. It’s also a great chance to see your favorite players in action, especially lower-tier players who may not get first-team reps or lots of media coverage.

Question of the day: Are you going to Lions training camp this summer?

My answer: Unfortunately not this summer since I live in California, but I will be in town for the weekend of the Falcons preseason game, so fingers crossed I can go to that.

If you haven’t been before or are on the fence, I highly recommend giving it a try! There’s plenty to do aside from the actual practice, including but not limited to combine drills, giveaways, and autographs/pictures with both current and former Lions players.

Last summer, I got to play catch with Jamaal Williams in the stands. Back in 2017, I got a picture with Jim Caldwell and a football signed by about a third of the team. I’ll always remember when I was walking around with that football and all the star players were busy, but a rookie cornerback who wasn’t expected to do much happily signed my football. That rookie corner turned out to be All-Pro returner Jamal Agnew.

You never know what you’ll find in Allen Park this time of year! Are you going to training camp?