Detroit Lions live Q&A show: Inching closer to training camp

In eight days the Detroit Lions rookies report for training camp. A week after that, the Lions open their doors to season ticket holders, and two days after that, they’re open to the public.

We’re almost there folks.

While we wait, we here at POD are here to help you pass the time with another installment of our question-and-answer podcast. This Saturday, we are once again hosting a live call-in show on the Spotify LIVE app, where Jeremy Reisman, Ryan Mathews, and I (Erik Schlitt) will get together and discuss all things Lions with POD fans.

If you’ve never taken part in one of our shows, we spend about 90 minutes recording the podcast, discussing Lions topics suggested by listeners. You can join the show and ask questions, submit questions in the chat, interact with other Lions fans in the chat, or just listen and enjoy.

While the 90-minute show gets published in our podcast feed in the next day or so, we also create some “bonus time” whenever possible. During that extra time, we have some added fun with the listeners who were able to join the live show.

TLDR version:

What: Detroit Lions call-in show

Where: Spotify Live app (make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, July 16th at 10:30 a.m. ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews

If you have any questions about how any of it works, feel free to leave them in the comment section below.