The Detroit Lions regular season will be here before we know it. We’ve talked about the schedule a bunch including topics like, which games we would like to go watch in person, which ones are circled on the schedule, and so on. But for today’s question of the day, let’s take a slightly different approach...

If you could guarantee the Lions would win a specific game, which one would it be?

Do you think the Lions need to get out to a fast start and you're looking for payback after last season? You might consider the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Maybe you are still festering over the damage left behind from the Matt Patricia era and you want to see him lose, and lose badly, to the Lions. You might want to consider Week 5 when the Lions travel to New England.

If you think it’d be nice to gain some momentum with a big win after a bye week, then you should consider Week 7 when the Lions travel to Jerry's World to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Maybe you think it’s time to put the overconfident Bears fanbase in its place and you believe walking out of Soldier Field with a convincing victory would accomplish that. You probably want Week 10 in Chicago.

Thanksgiving is always a joy to have the Lions on television, but it’s been a while since they won on the holiday. Is this the year to change that? You should consider Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills.

Or maybe, just maybe, you want the Lions to put another “L” in the Packers win/loss column in the final week of the regular season... and maybe even help yourself in the process as well. Circle Week 18 in Green Bay for this joyful event.

Alright, who are you picking? Vote in the poll and sound off in the comments below.