We’re under two weeks away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp, and with this year brings extra excitement. Not only is there a ton of buzz—both locally and nationally—about the potential improvement of the team, but for the first time ever, the Lions will be featured on HBO’s training camp documentary series “Hard Knocks.”

It will be our first opportunity to see the Lions organization in a behind-the-scenes way that the Lions’ own media crew has only offered in selected peeks inside via the “Inside the Den” series.

The first episode of “Hard Knock: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” is set to air on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

But many Lions fans who have cut the cord or do not have HBO have wondered when the show will hit HBO’s streaming service: HBOMax. Will they have to wait a day? A week? Or just a couple hours?

We reached out to the HBOMaxHelp official Twitter account, and they delivered some good news (emphasis added by us):

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions premieres August 9 at 10 PM EST/9 PM CST and should be available on the #HBOMax around the same time that it airs on HBO,” they responded.

Thought it’s a somewhat vague answer, it appears that if you’re looking to watch the show live with everyone else who is watching it broadcast on HBO, you shouldn’t have to wait long for the episodes to be uploaded to the streaming app. That is how it generally works with all new HBO shows.

At Pride of Detroit, we’ll also be covering Hard Knocks with recaps and (potentially) live aftershows.