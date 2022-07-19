Earlier this offseason, the Detroit Lions announced to season-ticket holders that the annual scrimmage at Ford Field was scheduled for Saturday, August 6. On Tuesday, the Lions made a formal announcement to the public, along with further details on the event, including how to secure free tickets to the event.

The practice—typically done in a scrimmage format—will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET and run for about two hours. Gates will open at 10 a.m. ET, with several activities available for fans before practice beings. There will be activities on Brush Street outside the stadium, meet-and-greets with Lions legends, karaoke, face painting, and a “locker room sale,” in which all proceeds will benefit Detroit Lions Charities. Additionally, after the practice, players will throw autographed mini-footballs into the crowd.

Per the official announcement, early-arriving fans will receive a Lions calendar and thundersticks.

This is a fun event that is specifically tailored towards a fan-first experience. And as you may remember from last year, head coach Dan Campbell gave one hell of a speech to the fans on hand.

Fans can get their free tickets right now by heading here. You are allowed to reserve up to eight tickets per party. More information about the event—including parking—can be found at the Lions' official website.